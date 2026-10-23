Mutava disappearance: Court gives telcos 21 days to hand over phone records

Investigators seeking answers over the disappearance of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava have been given 21 days to obtain crucial phone records from Safaricom and Airtel, as a court examines CCTV footage and witness accounts surrounding the incident.

The Machakos High Court issued the directive on Thursday, October 22, requiring the two telecommunications companies to provide call data, SMS and voice records, alongside other key documents needed by the prosecution.

Justice Noel Inziani also suspended the cross-examination of three witnesses to give investigators time to collect the information and complete a forensic examination of CCTV recordings submitted to the court.

Former Mlolongo Officer Commanding Station Peter Mugambi is among the witnesses scheduled to testify in the case.

Mutava went missing on July 27, 2026, after meeting Mugambi. He was reportedly taken away by armed men, setting off investigations into the circumstances of his disappearance.

The court is expected to receive an update on the investigations when the case comes up for mention on November 19.

Explaining the decision to suspend the proceedings, Justice Inziani said investigators needed additional time to complete their work.

“The court will take out the cross-examination of the witnesses for today to allow the investigators the time sought to complete the investigations,” stated Justice Inziani.

The judge also cautioned those connected to the case, as well as other individuals, against making public comments about the matter, particularly references to Mutava, unless the information could help trace him.

“Number four, parties directly connected to this case or any other person are warned to desist from commenting on the matter and more so mentioning the victim who is the second applicant unless such information is limited in assisting to trace the victim.”

CCTV footage presented in court has become a key part of the inquiry, capturing Mutava's movements at an entertainment joint in Mlolongo on the evening he disappeared.

The recordings show that Mutava arrived at the premises at about 6:30 p.m. after being dropped off by a white vehicle. Mugambi entered shortly afterwards, with Mutava following him into the establishment.

At around 7:04 p.m., a third man joined the two as their meeting continued.

Further footage, recorded at approximately 8:15 p.m., shows Mutava seated and using two mobile phones. Across the premises, another man wearing a hood is seen standing while talking on his phone and watching the area.

Five minutes later, at about 8:20 p.m., Mutava walks outside through the gate while still engaged in a phone conversation.

During this period, Mugambi is seen remaining inside the entertainment joint, seated at a table with a woman and talking on his phone.

Witnesses have indicated that Mutava was allegedly abducted around the time he was seen leaving the premises.

The recordings have raised questions about an account reportedly given by Mugambi to the businessman's family. The officer is said to have told them that he had gone to use the washroom when Mutava disappeared.

However, the footage shows Mugambi still seated at the table after the alleged abduction. He appears to continue drinking as several men approach him, speak to him briefly and then walk away.

At approximately 9:23 p.m., close to an hour after Mutava was allegedly forced into a vehicle, Mugambi is captured leaving the premises alongside the woman.

The sequence of events captured by the cameras has added to the questions surrounding what happened at the entertainment joint and the circumstances under which Mutava went missing.

Mutava's family has pointed to the CCTV recordings, phone records and the timeline of events as important pieces of evidence in establishing what happened to the businessman.

The family says the available information raises concerns about who may have organised his disappearance and why those present at the premises did not step in.

The court's directive is intended to give investigators access to additional communication records that can be examined alongside the video footage and statements from witnesses.

The forensic review of the CCTV recordings is also expected to form part of the continuing investigations into Mutava's final known movements.

By suspending the cross-examination of the three witnesses, the court has allowed investigators time to pursue the additional inquiries before the proceedings continue.

Safaricom and Airtel have been given 21 days to provide the requested records and documents to the prosecution.

The matter will be mentioned on November 19, when the court is expected to receive an update on the status of the investigations.