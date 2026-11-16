On this day: Benazir Bhutto makes history as Pakistan's first female Prime Minister

On this day, November 16, 1988, Pakistan held its general elections, paving the way for Benazir Bhutto to become the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country.

Bhutto, then 35, led the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to victory, securing the largest number of seats in the National Assembly and ending more than a decade of military-dominated rule under General Zia-ul-Haq.

Her rise to power came after years of political turmoil in Pakistan, which had been under military rule since 1977, when General Zia seized power in a coup that overthrew the government of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who had served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 1973 to 1977, was arrested, convicted in a controversial murder conspiracy case and executed on April 4, 1979, despite international appeals for clemency.

Following her father's death, Benazir emerged as a leading figure in the opposition, taking up the leadership of the PPP and campaigning against military rule. Her political activities saw her repeatedly arrested and placed under house arrest by the Zia administration.

In April 1986, she returned to Pakistan after spending several years in exile, receiving massive crowds of supporters who viewed her as a symbol of resistance to military rule.

The political landscape changed dramatically on August 17, 1988, when President Zia died alongside several senior military officials and the United States ambassador to Pakistan in a plane crash near Bahawalpur.

His death created an opportunity for the country to return to civilian leadership, with general elections scheduled for November that year.

During the November 16 elections, the PPP emerged as the largest party, winning 92 seats, while the conservative Islamic Democratic Alliance secured 55 seats. Although the PPP did not obtain an outright majority, it secured support from smaller parties and minority groups to form a government.

On December 2, 1988, Bhutto was sworn in as Prime Minister, making history as the first woman to head a government in a Muslim-majority country.