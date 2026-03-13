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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

Opposition Goal Remains One! Ruto Must Go Home Come 2027

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Opposition Goal Remains One! Ruto Must Go Home Come 2027

Ken Babu: United Opposition Youth Leader & Senator Aspirant Nairobi Moses Nyanduga: Student Leader, Jomo Kenyatta University Of Agriculture & Technology Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2025

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