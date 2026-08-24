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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Politicians Are Killing Education, They Shouldn't Make Any Decision On Education ~ Dr. Maloba Wekesa

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Politicians Are Killing Education, They Shouldn't Make Any Decision On Education ~ Dr. Maloba Wekesa

Dr. Maloba Wekesa, Senior Lecturer UON Exposes the rot in the Kenyan Education System. Radio Generation (https://radiogeneration.co.ke/), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM Follow us on Facebook: Radio Generation-Kenya YouTube, Instagram and TikTok: RadioGenKe Radio Generation-Kenya @2026

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