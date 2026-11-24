Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has defended the growing influence of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) in Nyanza, arguing that allowing alternative political parties to operate in the region could strengthen democracy and help President William Ruto secure more support in the 2027 General Election.

Alai criticised efforts to discourage politicians from joining or establishing alternative political formations, warning that restricting voters to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) could limit their choices and work against Ruto's re-election ambitions.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Monday, November 23, Alai argued that residents of Nyanza should be free to support political parties of their choice rather than face pressure to rally behind a single party.

He maintained that the emergence of other political formations should not be viewed as an attack on the Luo community, questioning why some leaders appeared uncomfortable with politicians seeking alternative platforms.

Alai also challenged attempts to have other political parties deregistered, questioning why ODM leaders would seek to restrict political competition while defending their own party's existence.

"He never killed political parties. So what about Mbadi and Wanga? Why would they want other political parties to be deregistered?" Alai wrote.

The MCA further warned that attempts to force Nyanza residents into ODM could hurt the President's chances of attracting support from the region, arguing that voters should have the freedom to back different political formations while supporting Ruto's re-election.

"Don't force people into ODM tyranny. If ODM is going to be unfair to anyone, options must be there so that WSR can get all the votes," he said.

He added that political parties outside ODM could provide alternative platforms for candidates seeking to mobilise support for the President without necessarily joining the Orange movement.

"Forcing everyone in Nyanza to have only ODM as an option will destroy the votes for President William Samoei Ruto. So we have to decide. Do you want democracy or dictatorship? You can't have democracy when you fight other parties," he added.

Alai's remarks come amid growing efforts by MDG, led by Ugenya MP David Ochieng, to establish the party as a strong alternative political force in Nyanza, a region that has traditionally been a major support base for ODM.

The party has stepped up grassroots mobilisation and recruitment, attracting elected leaders and politicians seeking to contest various positions in the 2027 elections.

Its expansion has been boosted by the entry of several politicians who previously belonged to ODM, among them Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and Butula MP Joseph Oyula.

In early November, more than 500 aspirants drawn from 17 counties declared their support for MDG, highlighting the party's intention to expand its reach beyond its existing political base.

Ochieng has also announced plans to challenge for the Siaya governorship on an MDG ticket, while indicating that the party intends to field candidates across elective positions in Nyanza.

MDG has aligned itself with the Kenya Kwanza and broad-based government arrangement, with its leadership openly supporting Ruto's bid for a second term.

However, the party's growing presence has triggered resistance from sections of ODM, whose leaders fear that the entry of alternative political formations could weaken their influence and reduce their bargaining power in national political negotiations.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused Ruto of financing MDG to lure ODM members and weaken the party's traditional support in Nyanza.

Gachagua has claimed that the party is being used to divide ODM and reduce its negotiating strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ochieng has dismissed the claims, insisting that MDG is not a newly established political outfit, having been in existence for 10 years, before Gachagua joined Parliament in 2017.

He has also denied receiving financial or material assistance from State House, State Lodge or individuals linked to the President.

Other ODM leaders have similarly raised concerns over the emergence of smaller political parties, arguing that divisions within the region could weaken its collective influence.

Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang has cautioned that weakening ODM's presence in Nyanza could diminish the party's position in national political negotiations. He has urged politicians associated with emerging political formations to remain within the Orange movement.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has also voiced concern over attempts to divide the Luo community, maintaining that ODM remains an important political vehicle for advancing the community's interests.

Despite the criticism, MDG has continued with its recruitment drive, assuring politicians seeking its tickets that the party will conduct free, fair and transparent nominations ahead of the 2027 elections.

Its Secretary-General, Julius Jwan, recently assured aspirants that the nomination process would be guided by the wishes of voters.