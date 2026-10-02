Rugby School head Gareth Parker-Jones to lead Wellington Kenya

A leading British school head is set to relocate to Kenya to spearhead the launch of Wellington Kenya, with Rugby School's Gareth Parker-Jones appointed Founding Master of the new institution ahead of its September 2028 opening.

Parker-Jones, who has served as Rugby School's Head Master since 2020, will join Wellington Kenya a year before its launch and also take on the role of Head of Education at Rendeavour. His wife, Amanda Parker-Jones, has separately been appointed Head of Teacher Development at the school.

The institution is being developed by Rendeavour, Africa’s new city builder, in partnership with Wellington College. It will be the second school in the Wellington College Education family in Africa, following Rendeavour’s Wellington College International Lagos.

Wellington Kenya will also form part of a wider network of 12 super premium British schools located across the UK, China, Thailand, India, Indonesia and the United States.

Parker-Jones said the new school would bring the Wellington name and its education tradition to Kenya while benefiting from Rendeavour's scale and experience.

Regarding his appointment, Gareth Parker-Jones said, “Wellington College International Kenya delivers a genuinely world-class education in arguably the most beautiful environment on Earth, carrying the full weight of the Wellington name. Backed by the scale, expertise and ambition of Rendeavour, Wellington Kenya is a great success story in international education, and I could not be prouder to lead it as Head of Education, Rendeavour, and Founding Master."

James Dahl, the 15th Master of Wellington College, welcomed Parker-Jones' appointment, highlighting his experience at Rugby School and his wider contribution to education.

Commenting on the appointment, James Dahl, 15th Master of Wellington College, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gareth Parker-Jones to the Wellington College Education family. Gareth is one of the UK’s leading heads and has had a transformational impact at Rugby School, raising standards, developing a vibrant and growing family of schools in England and around the world, and acting as a thoughtful and thought-provoking ambassador for the sector. I have known Gareth for many years and have the deepest respect for him both personally and professionally; Wellington College International Kenya could not be in better hands. We congratulate Gareth, Amanda and the family in this exciting new chapter, and I very much look forward to working alongside such accomplished educationalists.”

Parker-Jones' experience in boarding education is expected to play an important role in the school's model. Alongside day school provision, boarding will form part of Wellington Kenya's identity, community and pastoral care from the beginning.

The school will therefore give families the option of day or boarding education, with its boarding programme expected to follow the same standards as other institutions within the Wellington College Education family around the world.

Rendeavour founder and CEO Stephen Jennings said the appointment reflected the company's ambitions for the new school and its wider plans for the development.

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, added, "To attract a Founding Master of Gareth’s renown and experience is itself a statement of our intent and the ambition we hold for the school. Having spent considerable time with Gareth and his wife, Amanda, I have no doubt whatsoever that we have found the perfect leaders for building one of the best school in the world. Great cities are built around great institutions, and world-class education is central to attracting families, employers, and investment over the long term.

" Wellington Kenya will set a new benchmark for educational excellence - establishing a world-class school in the heart of East Africa, so families no longer need to look abroad for extraordinary schooling. Gareth's appointment gives us the leadership, warmth, and vision to turn that ambition into reality from day one. Our goal is to build a learning community that seamlessly combines Wellington’s global educational heritage with a strong local identity, one that will serve families across the region for generations," he sad.

Parker-Jones' career

Parker-Jones joined Rugby School in 2015, initially serving as Deputy Head (Academic) before becoming Head Master in 2020.

He was educated at Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital School in Bristol before studying History at Pembroke College, Oxford. He later earned a master’s degree in Colonial and Post-Colonial Studies from the University of London.

Before joining Rugby School, Parker-Jones taught at Harrow, University College School and Sevenoaks, where he served as Head of History.

He will now take on the task of establishing Wellington Kenya ahead of its planned September 2028 opening, working alongside Amanda Parker-Jones, who will oversee teacher development at the institution.