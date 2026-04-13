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VIdeos

Self-Sponsored Yet A Nation's Champion, The Struggles Of Kenyan Skating Hero Kevin Kiarie

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Self-Sponsored Yet A Nation's Champion, The Struggles Of Kenyan Skating Hero Kevin Kiarie

Kenyan skating hero Kevin Kiarie shares his inspiring story of rising through the ranks despite facing major challenges, including lack of sponsorship and support from the government. He opens up about the financial struggles, self-funding his career, and the sacrifices he had to make to compete at the highest level yet still managed to bring home medals and make Kenya proud.

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