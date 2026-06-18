Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

Should they first clean up dirt all over Mombasa before focusing on the one flowing into the ocean?

By

Updated

Short read · 1 min read
Should they first clean up dirt all over Mombasa before focusing on the one flowing into the ocean?

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The Retro Box- 11 AM to 2 PM Host: Raniya Abdi Kariuki Thige Producer: Cate Macharia Digital: Jemimah Mose

Watch the accompanying video

Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google

More from VIdeosBrowse the section
Continue to the next story →