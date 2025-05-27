News
State’s Sh125bn dilemma over Titanium dip
The State Department for Mining’s 2023-2027 strategic plan outlines an objective to boost revenue from the sector from Sh15 billion in the 2023/24 financial year to Sh125 billion by 2027/28.
The State Department for Mining’s 2023-2027 strategic plan outlines an objective to boost revenue from the sector from Sh15 billion in the 2023/24 financial year to Sh125 billion by 2027/28.
This sharp increase, captured in the 2025 Economic Survey, highlights the growing pressure on Kenya's refugee support systems.
Agriculture, a major part of the economy, only grew by 4.4%, down from 7.7%.
The 2025 Economic Survey reveals that private construction companies reduced their workforce by 2,900 people.