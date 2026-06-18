MPs clear Finance Bill 2026, paving way for Ruto’s assent
A total of 122 MPs supported the Bill while 40 voted against it, with no abstentions recorded.
A total of 122 MPs supported the Bill while 40 voted against it, with no abstentions recorded.
Wetang’ula emphasized that the Constitution does not place any obligation on the President to attend the budget presentation, noting that the process is handled by the National Treasury and Parliament.
The opposition’s alternative fiscal framework proposes Sh4.32 trillion in spending, targeting a reduced fiscal deficit of Sh593.5 billion, equivalent to 2.8 per cent of GDP, compared to the government’s projected 5.3 per cent.
The Commission noted that it is dealing with claims spread across various regions, many dating back years, requiring detailed checks, documentation, and verification before any decisions can be made.
MPs argued that the current arrangement is creating inefficiencies in the use of public funds and blurring responsibility in the implementation of peace and unity programmes across the country.
According to the draft document, which is yet to be submitted to Parliament, the allocations place heavy emphasis on development while maintaining large recurrent budgets to support ongoing programmes across the four sectors.