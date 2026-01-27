Bobi Wine claims surveillance, says security operatives searched for him in Busabala
Bobi Wine is still in hiding nearly two weeks after Uganda’s disputed January 15, 2026 presidential election, as military efforts to locate him continue.
Bobi Wine is still in hiding nearly two weeks after Uganda’s disputed January 15, 2026 presidential election, as military efforts to locate him continue.
The Ugandan Electoral Commission on Saturday announced Museveni President-elect for a seventh consecutive term. This makes him the longest serving Ugandan president and one of the oldest heads of state alive.
His leadership journey began years earlier as commander of the National Resistance Army, which fought a prolonged guerrilla war against the government of Milton Obote and the regime that followed.
Bobi Wine also reiterated his rejection of the official election results, calling the process illegal and marred by fraud.
In a video statement issued on Saturday, a police spokesperson said the force had decided to address the matter after the allegations gained traction across different online platforms.
The Pan-African Solidarity Group, in a statement issued on January 16, called for the immediate release of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine from house arrest, and highlighted widespread intimidation, abductions, and alleged electoral manipulation.
In a statement shared on X, Wine said the government’s shutdown of internet services during the elections “prevents citizens and observers from seeing what is happening across the country.” He added that these actions have obstructed transparency and accountability in the voting process.
The suspension takes effect on January 13, 2026, at 6:00pm and will remain in force until the commission issues a restoration notice.