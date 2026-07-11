Sports
U-20 Stars already in camp ahead of World Championships
The championships are scheduled for August 5 to 9, with the team stepping up preparations almost six weeks after earning selection during the national trials at Nyayo Stadium.
The championships are scheduled for August 5 to 9, with the team stepping up preparations almost six weeks after earning selection during the national trials at Nyayo Stadium.
The SGR Phase 2B line will start at the Nairobi–Naivasha terminus, passing through Narok, Bomet, Sotik, Sondu, and Ahero before ending in Kisumu.