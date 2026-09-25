Declining 2G, 3G use paves way for network shift by 2030
Kenya is on course to retire its older 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2030 as subscriptions for 4G and 5G rise, according to a GSMA-led digital connectivity roadmap covering 11 African states.
Kenya is on course to retire its older 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2030 as subscriptions for 4G and 5G rise, according to a GSMA-led digital connectivity roadmap covering 11 African states.
The growth continued during the April-June quarter, when the number of subscriptions rose from 1.9 million in March to about 2.1 million by June. This means operators added roughly 170,000 5G users during the three-month period.
Rwanda's Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) said the transition will release radio spectrum and network capacity currently occupied by legacy technologies, allowing mobile operators to strengthen investment in newer networks.
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors