Kenya second at AAJTC, qualify for World Junior Championships
Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s junior Mwathi Gicheru registered the best scores for Team Kenya boys, managing an overall score of one over to anchor the team to a strong runners-up position.
Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s junior Mwathi Gicheru registered the best scores for Team Kenya boys, managing an overall score of one over to anchor the team to a strong runners-up position.
In the annual continental showpiece that has brought together 14 countries, the event has a Kenya National team made up of Tsevi Soni, Junaid Ayaz Manji, Yuvraj Rajput, Mwathi Gicheru, Bianca Ngecu, Kanana Muthomi and Belinda Wanjiru who together secured the second spot on the leader board on a joint score of 11 over at the end of the first day.
Speaking during the opening ceremony at the event's venue, President of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC), Johnson Omolo, underscored the tournament's importance as a global gateway.