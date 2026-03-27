Sports

In the annual continental showpiece that has brought together 14 countries, the event has a Kenya National team made up of Tsevi Soni, Junaid Ayaz Manji, Yuvraj Rajput, Mwathi Gicheru, Bianca Ngecu, Kanana Muthomi and Belinda Wanjiru who together secured the second spot on the leader board on a joint score of 11 over at the end of the first day.