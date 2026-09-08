Corridors of Justice
Six deny Sh330.5m CHAN funds embezzlement charges
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
Justice Dr. Nabil Mokaya Orina allowed Patrick Analo Akivaga, David Kibui Kigathi and another applicant to challenge the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ decision to press criminal charges against them.
In a statement on Saturday, the association said the committee’s role is strictly advisory and does not include executive authority in the approval of construction projects.