January Transfer: Milan eye Gabriel Jesus as Man Utd chase Semenyo
TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are considering a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, potentially racing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.
TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are considering a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, potentially racing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.
The Portuguese forward latched onto Fikayo Tomori’s incisive cross and coolly slotted home from close range six minutes into the second half, a moment of clinical finishing that proved decisive.
With 16 points from 7 matches played, Milan lead city rivals Inter by one point, with defending champions Napoli third with 15 points on board. It is an enterprising start for Milan, who had the impressive Leão to thank for, following a tight match at the San Siro.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to trigger a dramatic plot twist by meeting Harry Kane’s €60 million release clause and matching the wages needed to bring the striker back from Bayern Munich.
UEFA reluctantly approved the match, citing the absence of legal grounds to block it.
The night was marked by numerous protests outside Piazzale Marino by many citizens opposed to the decision and the urban policy of the City Council.
Pulisic grabbed a sensational assist within the first three minutes at San Siro, then added a 31st-minute goal to give his side a two-goal advantage.
The Switzerland striker has joined the Premier League club on a four-year deal.
Buffon announced Saturday that Gatusso would take over just a few days after Claudio Ranieri refused to take the job.
The Rossoneri have appointed the 57-year-old Italian, who previously managed the Serie A club from June 2010 to January 2014.