Global Affairs
Istanbul shaken by 5.0-magnitude earthquake, no major damage reported
Eyewitnesses described the shaking as strong enough to dislodge items indoors, prompting many to gather in open spaces until the quake subsided.
Eyewitnesses described the shaking as strong enough to dislodge items indoors, prompting many to gather in open spaces until the quake subsided.
As aftershocks continue to ripple through the region, the government has pledged full support to affected families and has begun preliminary assessments to determine long-term impacts.