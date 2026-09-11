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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Affordable Housing Fund

The Affordable Housing Fund Board Chairperson Jeremiah Simu making the boards submission before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026 in Glee Hotel, Kiambu on 10th June,2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
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Affordable Housing Board tells MPs to tighten crackdown on levy defaulters

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026, the Affordable Housing Fund Board defended the controversial housing levy, sought expanded enforcement powers for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and pushed back against proposed tax changes that it warned could sharply increase the cost of houses.

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