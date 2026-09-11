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Affordable Housing: 8,000 units taken up as State reviews projects
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning during public hearings on the Finance Bill, 2026, the Affordable Housing Fund Board defended the controversial housing levy, sought expanded enforcement powers for the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and pushed back against proposed tax changes that it warned could sharply increase the cost of houses.