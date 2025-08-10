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Ruto announces plan to hire up to 10,000 TVET graduates for affordable housing internships
The Head of State said the initiative is designed to provide young people with both employment and hands-on training
The Head of State said the initiative is designed to provide young people with both employment and hands-on training
Ruto pointed to ongoing government efforts, saying several initiatives have already absorbed hundreds of thousands of young people across various sectors.
The engagement will conclude tomorrow (Friday), with locals receiving guidance on how to apply for homeownership via the Boma Yangu platform.