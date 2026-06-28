Sports
Chess: Mongeli makes history in Botswana
Mongeli, who was seeded 17th based on her FIDE rating heading into the tournament, exceeded expectations with a remarkable performance, finishing behind only the two Egyptian Women’s Grandmasters.
Mongeli, who was seeded 17th based on her FIDE rating heading into the tournament, exceeded expectations with a remarkable performance, finishing behind only the two Egyptian Women’s Grandmasters.
The team will be managed by Isaac Babu, with Vincent Owuor heading the technical bench. Both emphasized that the championship is one of the premier chess events on the African continent, bringing together elite players from across Africa to compete in the Open and Women’s sections. The tournament will be played over nine rounds under the Swiss-system format.