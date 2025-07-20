Ugandan activist Atuhaire condemns arrest of Boniface Mwangi
Atuhaire expressed outrage over the arrest, saying Mwangi was still reeling from the traumatic experience he endured in Tanzania two months ago.
Atuhaire expressed outrage over the arrest, saying Mwangi was still reeling from the traumatic experience he endured in Tanzania two months ago.
The case, filed jointly with seven regional civil society groups, faults the governments of Kenya and Uganda, along with the Secretary General of the EAC, for failing to protect their citizens.
Mwangi recounted that during the ordeal, he was stripped naked, tied upside down, and endured sexual assault and degrading acts at the hands of those holding him.
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna vowed to match the intensity of the remarks from Tanzanian lawmakers.
According to Sing’Oei, there was no coordination or communication between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam regarding the detentions or deportations in question.
Maalim suggested that the two activists were advancing agendas that did not align with the region's interests.
The organizations accused the Tanzanian government of grave human rights abuses and demanded urgent action from regional and international bodies.
Atuhaire, a journalist and governance advocate, was arrested on Monday at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam alongside Mwangi.