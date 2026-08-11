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Livestock owners put on alert as El Niño threat grows
The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has warned that the expected return of El Niño could affect millions of people who rely on livestock for food and income if preparations are delayed.
The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has warned that the expected return of El Niño could affect millions of people who rely on livestock for food and income if preparations are delayed.
Kalonzo unveiled the “People’s Budget” on Monday, August 10, 2026, describing it as a policy programme for an alternative government. The proposals came as the country marked the final 365-day countdown to the next General Election.