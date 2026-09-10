Sh10bn tea plan targets better earnings for smallholder farmers
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
The consignment is the first of 99,000 metric tonnes that will be distributed to tea-growing areas across the country before the rainy season.
The review will assess how the department's programmes and investments are contributing to food security, agricultural productivity and the development of sustainable and climate-resilient farming systems
The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock is scrutinising the Nuts and Oil Crops (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking a dedicated Development Board for nuts and oil crops, as MPs debate financing, research and the role of existing state agencies.
Ichung’wah also defended the Affordable Housing Programme, saying it was benefiting those who qualify for the houses while creating opportunities for workers involved in construction.
The initiative will see the government commit approximately Sh490 billion in catalytic public funding to attract nearly Sh1 trillion in private sector investment over the next five years.
The former minister expressed concern over the current state of ADC farms, claiming that operations have declined and some land has been taken over by private individuals.