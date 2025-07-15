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Human trafficking flagged as major barrier to education access in Wajir
Muhumed urged stakeholders to develop urgent strategies to combat migration-related exploitation.
Muhumed urged stakeholders to develop urgent strategies to combat migration-related exploitation.
Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed extended heartfelt congratulations to Erastus Edung Ethekon, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and his team of commissioners.
He stated that the livestock sector requires the same level of attention and substantial funding from the presidency as is given to the tea and coffee value chains.