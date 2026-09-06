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Radio Generation Kenya

Air quality

Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill
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Motorists face fresh annual emissions test plan under new Bill

The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.

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