Global Affairs
Hundreds of flights suspended after Indonesia volcano erupts
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
The proposal is contained in the Environmental Management and Co-ordination (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make annual emissions testing compulsory for all vehicles and industries that produce high levels of pollution. Sponsored by Mandera Senator Ali Roba, the Bill has been published for introduction in the Senate for First Reading.