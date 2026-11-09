New Delhi air pollution hits 59 times WHO limit after Diwali fireworks

New Delhi's air pollution levels soared to nearly 59 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended daily limit on Monday, November 9, after fireworks set off during Diwali celebrations added to the city's already worsening pollution crisis.

Air quality monitoring data showed that concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose serious health risks, climbed to 879 micrograms per cubic metre in the Mandir Marg area during the early hours of Monday.

The reading was recorded approximately eight hours after fireworks activity peaked during Diwali, a Hindu festival celebrated by millions of people across India with firecrackers and displays of lights.

According to air quality monitoring organisation IQAir, which cited figures from a government monitoring station, the concentration was almost 59 times higher than the WHO's recommended daily maximum for PM2.5 particles.

New Delhi, which has a population of more than 30 million, is among the world's most polluted capital cities, with air quality typically deteriorating during the winter months.

The seasonal pollution is caused by a combination of vehicle emissions, industrial activities and agricultural fires. The widespread use of fireworks during Diwali further increases the concentration of harmful particles in the atmosphere.

Ahead of this year's celebrations, India's Supreme Court permitted the limited use of specially designed green firecrackers, which are intended to release fewer pollutants than conventional fireworks.

However, restrictions on their use are often disregarded, with firecrackers continuing to be set off across the capital during the festivities.

In recent weeks, authorities have also imposed restrictions on vehicle movement and construction activities in an effort to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

Figures from India's environment ministry show that vehicles contribute approximately 23 per cent of Delhi's winter air pollution, while biomass burning, including the burning of agricultural waste, accounts for another 20 per cent.

Industrial activities, including emissions from coal-fired power plants, contribute about nine per cent of the pollution.

Another 27 per cent is attributed to secondary particles, which form when gases released by vehicles, industries, power plants and biomass burning react in the atmosphere.

The worsening air quality has raised further concerns about the health consequences of prolonged exposure to polluted air in India.

A 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health estimated that air pollution was linked to approximately 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019, highlighting the scale of the country's pollution challenge.