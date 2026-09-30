Flydubai flight diverts after pilots fight mid-air
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
All passengers on board were reported safe and accounted for. Flydubai said its teams were working with the relevant authorities to establish what happened during the flight.
Kenya Airways said it is working to restore its flight schedule following the lifting of the strike, but warned that passengers should expect some delays as normal operations resume
In a customer update, Jambojet said it had resumed normal flight operations on Tuesday following the lifting of the strike, but warned that travellers could still experience delays as it clears the backlog created by the disruption.
Principal Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Korir Sing’Oei apologised to passengers caught up in the disruption, saying the government was working to bring the parties together and find a solution.
The authority has urged travellers to confirm their flight status directly with airlines before travelling to the airport, warning that previously scheduled departure and arrival times may be affected by the continuing disruption
In a customer update issued on Monday, the national carrier said the industrial action by Air Traffic Control (ATC) workers had created a flight backlog, forcing it to reschedule and cancel some flights.
The cancellations followed a similar disruption on Sunday, when RwandAir cancelled flights WB402 and WB403 on August 30, also citing difficulties involving air traffic control services at JKIA
In its fourth update on the situation, issued at 11:45 am on Monday, August 31, Jambojet said five flights were next in line to depart but were still awaiting the required clearance from air traffic control
The workers are demanding improved welfare, better working conditions, and the implementation of previously agreed employment benefits.
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier apologised for the disruption and said its teams were working with aviation authorities and relevant airport stakeholders to minimise the impact on travellers.
According to KAA, the breakthrough followed a “successful mediation meeting” convened by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir. The talks brought together officials from the Ministry of Labour, KAA, the union, and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.