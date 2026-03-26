Global Affairs
Civilians killed in airstrike incident in Southwest State of Somalia
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry described the incident as a “horrific assault” involving armed helicopters equipped with advanced weaponry.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry described the incident as a “horrific assault” involving armed helicopters equipped with advanced weaponry.
According to Ilahi, officials also offered fortified shelters and underground bunkers, but Khamenei declined. He insisted that personal safety should not come at the expense of millions of Iranians living under threat.