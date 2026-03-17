Mombasa police arrest robbery suspects, recover stolen AK-47 rifle
Police in Mombasa have arrested two men and recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from an officer during a March 14 robbery in Maganda, as detectives pursue additional suspects.
Police in Mombasa have arrested two men and recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from an officer during a March 14 robbery in Maganda, as detectives pursue additional suspects.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests followed a swift, joint operation by officers from Dagahaley Police Station and the Dadaab Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
In Embobut, Marakwet East, a local resident handed over a loaded AK-47 rifle containing three rounds of ammunition to the nearby police station on Thursday. The surrender is part of ongoing disarmament efforts aimed at reducing the presence of illegal firearms in Elgeyo Marakwet County.
The surrender follows sustained collaboration between security agencies, local leaders, and elders working to promote peace under the multi-agency Operation Rudisha Bunduki.
Law enforcement sources and witnesses said the officer had reportedly trailed the woman to the premises before carrying out the attack.