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KUPPET sounds alarm over education funding, teacher shortage
KUPPET Secretary-General Akello Misori said schools are increasingly strained by inadequate funding
KUPPET Secretary-General Akello Misori said schools are increasingly strained by inadequate funding
KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori confirmed that negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) are set to begin on Wednesday, July 2.
The union has issued a stern warning of a nationwide strike if talks do not commence within the next week.