Education and Career
Kisumu East MP Shabir apologizes over viral video scolding teachers
Shabir admitted his conduct was inappropriate and expressed regret, saying his remarks were made in a moment of frustration and do not reflect his true views.
Shabir admitted his conduct was inappropriate and expressed regret, saying his remarks were made in a moment of frustration and do not reflect his true views.
KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori said most schools are in deep financial trouble, with many struggling to keep learners in school due to unpaid fees and lack of operational funds.
The union says the current hardship zone list fails to cover all affected teachers.
KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori criticized the proposal, labeling it as "unilateral and illegal".