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Akothee leaves Kenya, takes final two daughters abroad
She emphasized that the move was part of a long-term plan to provide her family with better opportunities and a fresh start.
She emphasized that the move was part of a long-term plan to provide her family with better opportunities and a fresh start.
In an emotional message seen by Radio Generation, Akothee said her health conditions have forced her to slow down and reevaluate her life, describing this period as her healing era.
Akothee said she had chosen to let go of the pain and resentment for the sake of her freedom, mental peace, and their mother’s happiness.