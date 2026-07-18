Sports
Tusker FC eye CECAFA glory to spark KPL title comeback
Tusker secured a place in the tournament after Sudanese side Al Merrikh withdrew, handing the Kenyan club an unexpected chance to test themselves against some of the region's top teams.
Tusker secured a place in the tournament after Sudanese side Al Merrikh withdrew, handing the Kenyan club an unexpected chance to test themselves against some of the region's top teams.
Just three days ago, Police were ready to host their Sudanese counterparts Al Hilal at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, with a sizeable crowd purchasing tickets to watch their second round first leg CAF Champions League clash. Suddenly though on Wednesday, Odinga died in India and the chain reaction to his death has put their plans in disarray.