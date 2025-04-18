Global Affairs
US-Somali airstrike targets militants amid fierce battle for strategic town
Al-Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the federal government for nearly two decades and controls large portions of southern and central Somalia.
Al-Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the federal government for nearly two decades and controls large portions of southern and central Somalia.
"Our chiefs that were abducted in Mandera have been released, are now in the hands of Kenyan officials, and they'll be arriving home soon," remarked the CS.