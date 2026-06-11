Exclusives
Death, addiction and wake-up call: Comedian Onjiri’s recovery from alcoholism
According to the comedian, his introduction to alcohol started when his family moved from Nairobi to the countryside while he was in Class Six.
According to the comedian, his introduction to alcohol started when his family moved from Nairobi to the countryside while he was in Class Six.
Murkomen called on parents to take responsibility for their children’s whereabouts, noting that strong family and community involvement is key to keeping young people from going astray.