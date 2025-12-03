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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Alexander Isak

Isak injury clouds Liverpool’s five-star night
Football

Isak injury clouds Liverpool’s five-star night

Isak, paired up front with Hugo Ekitike, started brightly but was hooked at half-time and replaced by Federico Chiesa. Slot confirmed the reason after the game: a groin problem that forced the striker off at the interval.

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Isak does not deserve to start ahead of Ekitike, Rooney says
Football

Isak does not deserve to start ahead of Ekitike, Rooney says

Sweden international Isak, 25, joined the Reds at the start of September from Newcastle for £125m, but has scored one goal - in the League Cup - in seven appearances in all competitions. Sunday's defeat by Manchester United at Anfield was his third Premier League start in a row without scoring.

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