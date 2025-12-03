Mohamed Salah no longer guaranteed starter for Liverpool
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
Isak, paired up front with Hugo Ekitike, started brightly but was hooked at half-time and replaced by Federico Chiesa. Slot confirmed the reason after the game: a groin problem that forced the striker off at the interval.
Sweden international Isak, 25, joined the Reds at the start of September from Newcastle for £125m, but has scored one goal - in the League Cup - in seven appearances in all competitions. Sunday's defeat by Manchester United at Anfield was his third Premier League start in a row without scoring.
Isak's goals helped Newcastle end their 56-year trophy drought when they defeated Liverpool in the League Cup final last season, while the Magpies also qualified for the Champions League thanks in large part to the Swede's prolific form.
It is understood some of Europe's top clubs have been aware Isak has been looking to take the next step in his career.
Isak scored 23 goals for Newcastle last term and is considered one of the hottest strikers in the Premier League and all of Europe