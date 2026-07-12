Iran's supreme leader vows revenge after father's burial
His warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened overwhelming military retaliation if Iran attempted to assassinate him, further escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
His warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened overwhelming military retaliation if Iran attempted to assassinate him, further escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, in strikes carried out by Israel and the United States. His death brought to a close more than three decades at the helm of Iran's leadership.
According to Ilahi, officials also offered fortified shelters and underground bunkers, but Khamenei declined. He insisted that personal safety should not come at the expense of millions of Iranians living under threat.
Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, lived largely outside the spotlight. Born in 1947 into a respected merchant family, she married Khamenei in 1964, according to the Times of India
With fears of a wider regional war rising, the Pope urged leaders to halt the cycle of attacks and return to talks before the crisis spirals beyond control.