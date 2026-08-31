Global Affairs
Russia says it helped to repel Niger attempted coup
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
In announcing the bid, the Malian Football Federation (Femafoot) said the proposal would be built around "solidarity, regional integration and sustainable development of African football".