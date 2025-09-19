MPs criticise TSC over hardship allowances for teachers
Hardship allowances are meant to support public servants posted to regions with insecurity, poor infrastructure, or lack of basic services.
Hardship allowances are meant to support public servants posted to regions with insecurity, poor infrastructure, or lack of basic services.
Busia County topped the list, spending Sh64.4 million, followed by Baringo with Sh50.4 million, Homa Bay at Sh45 million, Embu at Sh30.6 million, and Elgeyo Marakwet at Sh28.1 million.
At the moment, the Teachers Service Commission recognises 44 hardship zones, the Judiciary lists 21, and the wider civil service—including counties and state agencies, acknowledges only 16.
MPs questioned the TSC, accusing it of selectively promoting and deploying teachers to rural schools that attract hardship allowances, while sidelining local educators.
The association argues that the decision denies these teachers their rightful career progression opportunities in the 2024–2025 financial year.