Infographics
World’s Most and Least Climate-Resilient Cities
The index assessed 72 major cities based on exposure to floods, extreme heat and drought, as well as their infrastructure and ability to adapt
The index assessed 72 major cities based on exposure to floods, extreme heat and drought, as well as their infrastructure and ability to adapt
Chicago was ranked the world’s most climate-resilient city, followed by Addis Ababa, Melbourne, Barcelona, Ankara, Buenos Aires, Paris, Istanbul, Bogotá and Nairobi.