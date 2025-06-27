Entertainment
Bezos and Sanchez’s Venice wedding dazzles as locals decry billionaire spectacle
The couple were accompanied by an entourage of stars including Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Rania of Jordan, Tom Brady, and Ivanka Trump.
The couple were accompanied by an entourage of stars including Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Rania of Jordan, Tom Brady, and Ivanka Trump.
Her upcoming goal is to embrace a Samaúma tree, estimated to be around 300 years old, for a continuous 72 hours.
In a separate development, reports have surfaced suggesting OpenAI is exploring the creation of its own social media platform.