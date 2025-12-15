Sports
Amorim faces music as Manchester United struggle to match legacy
A win would keep them in the top six for a second consecutive week, a modest milestone that nevertheless underlines how far standards have slipped.
A win would keep them in the top six for a second consecutive week, a modest milestone that nevertheless underlines how far standards have slipped.
Ratcliffe's comments, made during an interview on The Times' The Business podcast, offer a clear defense of Amorim amidst swirling media speculation regarding the manager's future following a troubled start to the season.