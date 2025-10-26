Global Affairs
Ex-Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina stripped of citizenship
Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo cited local laws stipulating that individuals who hold foreign citizenship automatically lose their Malagasy nationality.
Prime Minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo cited local laws stipulating that individuals who hold foreign citizenship automatically lose their Malagasy nationality.
The decree, announced via Facebook, stated that Rajoelina had consulted the leaders of the Senate and the Assembly, though the legality of the move remains unclear.
The move came after the soldiers declared they would defy any orders to shoot at protesters, according to AFP reporters.