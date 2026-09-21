Today In History
13 years on: Remembering the 2013 Westgate Mall attack
The attackers arrived at about 12:25 pm in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and threw grenades near the mall's entrance before opening fire on shoppers.
The attackers arrived at about 12:25 pm in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and threw grenades near the mall's entrance before opening fire on shoppers.
According to the NEC, the official celebrations will be staged in Mombasa and Kilifi counties and will feature a rich line-up of political, cultural and community-driven activities.
Official records confirmed at least 42 deaths, but rights groups, including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and Amnesty International, reported 61 fatalities.