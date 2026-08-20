ACA seizes suspected counterfeit care products worth Sh1.1m in Eastleigh
The raid recovered assorted products bearing the Nivea, Vaseline and Tresemmé brands, which authorities suspect are fake.
The raid recovered assorted products bearing the Nivea, Vaseline and Tresemmé brands, which authorities suspect are fake.
Speaking during the opening of the Open University of Kenya Innovation Week on Monday, Dr. Robi King'a said combating counterfeit trade requires close collaboration between government agencies, academia, innovators and the private sector to develop practical, technology-driven solutions that strengthen enforcement and protect genuine products
Under the plan, the Authority will roll out the Anti-Counterfeit Security Device, a digital mark that will be fixed on designated products and can be verified in real time using mobile phones or scanning equipment.
The agency emphasized that its mandate is not to interfere with lawful business activities but to combat the illegal trade in counterfeit products.
The June 2023 report had revealed that only 16 out of Kenya’s 46 ethnic groups were represented at the Authority.