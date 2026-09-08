Corridors of Justice
Six deny Sh330.5m CHAN funds embezzlement charges
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
The group will coordinate the identification of high-risk non-profit organisations, oversee risk-based monitoring, sensitise organisations on terrorism-financing risks and facilitate information sharing among government agencies.
The Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) told Parliament that severe budget cuts leave it with zero operational funds to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. Lawmakers met the agency to review FATF action-point implementation and financing gaps.