LSK raises alarm as ArdhiSasa shutdown halts land transactions
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the Society had received complaints from advocates who were unable to complete ongoing conveyancing and land transactions because of the outage.
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the Society had received complaints from advocates who were unable to complete ongoing conveyancing and land transactions because of the outage.
PS Korir also defended the transfer of Sh331.1 million to another government agency for digitisation-related operations, saying the arrangement was necessary while the department strengthened its internal capacity.
Despite the setbacks, the department said the Nanyuki Land Registry has been completed and handed over, while construction at the Maralal and Naivasha registries has resumed after fresh procurement processes.
The new system is currently operational in 36 land registries and handles stamp duty assessment and payment through the National Stamp Duty Module.