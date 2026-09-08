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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Armed groups

1,408 killed in Haiti as gang violence spreads beyond capital, UN warns
Global Affairs

1,408 killed in Haiti as gang violence spreads beyond capital, UN warns

The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday

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