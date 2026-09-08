10 killed, 40 abducted in deadly northwest Nigeria raid
The attack happened on Sunday in Tofa, located in Rabah district, with the assailants also making away with a large number of livestock, according to local resident Hadiyyatullahi Hamisu.
The attack happened on Sunday in Tofa, located in Rabah district, with the assailants also making away with a large number of livestock, according to local resident Hadiyyatullahi Hamisu.
The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday
The attacks occurred in the village of Banana École, a suburb of the territorial capital of Mambasa.
The UN also called for fair trials for those found responsible and remedies for the victims and their families
Nigeria continues to struggle with widespread insecurity, with attacks on rural communities and school abductions becoming more frequent in the north and central regions. Security experts warn that the violence is not contained and is gradually spreading into other parts of the country.