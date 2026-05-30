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Liverpool's Van Dijk fights decline
Sports

Liverpool's Van Dijk fights decline

Mohamed Salah’s dip in form has dominated headlines this season, but it was Virgil van Dijk, once the unassailable pillar of Liverpool’s defence, who found himself under the harshest scrutiny during a flat 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

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