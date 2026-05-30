Slot's reign ends at Liverpool after two seasons
The Dutchman, 47, guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.
The Dutchman, 47, guided the Reds to their 20th league title in his debut season but they have struggled during his second year, finishing fifth in the Premier League.
Florian Wirtz’s marginally offside-looking equaliser at Fulham stood under semi-automated VAR, leaving Arne Slot’s Liverpool with another late setback and raising questions over offside tolerance in the Premier League.
Mohamed Salah’s dip in form has dominated headlines this season, but it was Virgil van Dijk, once the unassailable pillar of Liverpool’s defence, who found himself under the harshest scrutiny during a flat 1-1 draw with Sunderland.
Salah remains a world-class threat and a match-winner, but Slot’s evolving system demands flexibility.
Arne Slot, who steered Liverpool to the title in his debut season, now faces mounting scrutiny.
Liverpool suffered defeats to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray in the Champions League and Chelsea before the international break, leaving them to fall one point behind title rivals Arsenal.
"If one team deserved to win today, it was Palace," said Slot. Credit to Palace - with the Community Shield it's not the first time we've lost to them. "They deserved to be two or three up in the first half."
Liverpool sealed a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title last weekend when they took an unassailable 15-point lead.
Arne Slot's side secured the title on Sunday with a 5-1 thrashing of Spurs in a party atmosphere at Anfield.