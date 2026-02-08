News
Dawn fire destroys property at Ruiru's Biashara Ward
The blaze occurred near the municipal offices and the Ruiru Chief’s offices. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion shortly before the fire.
The blaze occurred near the municipal offices and the Ruiru Chief’s offices. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion shortly before the fire.
A Nairobi court allowed seven of them to be released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 each, while the sixth accused, Robert Ouko Abala, was granted bond terms of Sh200,000 with two sureties of the same amount.
Investigators are working to determine if the attack is connected to a violent incident at Miznon restaurant in Melbourne’s central business district.